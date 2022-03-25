Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCARU opened at $9.89 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

