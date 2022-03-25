Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 314.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 241.00 to 314.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.97.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.