Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,551

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,038 ($26.83) to GBX 2,551 ($33.58) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($32.12) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.91) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.98) price target on Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.60) price target on Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,546.89 ($33.53).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,081 ($27.40) on Wednesday. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,113.05 ($27.82). The company has a market cap of £158.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,915.52.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.86), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,102,685.62).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

