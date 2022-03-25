Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

