Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €16.74 ($18.39) and last traded at €16.69 ($18.34). Approximately 8,561,226 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.60 ($18.24).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €16.50 and a 200 day moving average of €16.59. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.49.

About Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

