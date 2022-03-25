Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.24

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 75703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

