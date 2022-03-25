DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DiaSorin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.25.

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $238.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.85.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

