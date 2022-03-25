Digital Fitness (DEFIT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,348.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $717,012.30 and $13,348.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digital Fitness has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.12 or 0.07099871 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,673.07 or 0.99767639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043694 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,798,262 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

