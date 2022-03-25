DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.19 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $57.55. 923,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,338. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 739,826 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,917,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

