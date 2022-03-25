DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $564 million-$568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.17 million.DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

DigitalOcean stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 923,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,338. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -261.59. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 349.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139,623 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

