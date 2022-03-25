Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Reduced by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Members Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

