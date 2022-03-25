Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.07.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE:DDL opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. Dingdong has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.