Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Price Target Lowered to 350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DNOPY stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Dino Polska has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

