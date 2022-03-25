Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:TENG) Stock Price Down 3%

Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:TENG – Get Rating) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.