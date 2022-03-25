Dirk Jungé Sells 8,498 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director Dirk Jungé sold 8,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$263,206.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$917,290.44.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$30.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.32 and a 1 year high of C$31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

POU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.72.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

