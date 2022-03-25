Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.35

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.34, with a volume of 904907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.80 million and a PE ratio of 17.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0183 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.22%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

