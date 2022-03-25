DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $156.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.85. 86,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.19. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.