DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $156.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.63.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of DOCU traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.85. 86,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.19. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
