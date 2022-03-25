Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:DOMA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.58. 73,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,139. Doma has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $16,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

