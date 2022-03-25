Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) COO Sells $175,837.50 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Catherine Wong sold 6,800 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $339,524.00.

Domo stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.69. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Domo by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Domo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

