Drax Group (LON:DRX) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 930 ($12.24) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 420 ($5.53). Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s current price.

DRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.56) to GBX 700 ($9.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.57) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.18) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.64) to GBX 980 ($12.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 734.43 ($9.67).

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 750 ($9.87) on Friday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.80 ($5.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751 ($9.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 646.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 574.52.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

