Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $433.41 Million

Analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) to post sales of $433.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.72 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $329.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 5,815.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after buying an additional 1,871,293 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after buying an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth $19,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 131.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after buying an additional 663,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,463,000 after buying an additional 599,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

DRVN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. 2,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,861. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 679.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $34.62.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

