DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $128.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.