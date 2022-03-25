Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Sells $79,875.00 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE DCO opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,383,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,896,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 714,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,426,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

