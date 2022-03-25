Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.72) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNLM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.51) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.37) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.35).

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,104 ($14.53) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 963.50 ($12.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.05). The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,221.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,316.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 37 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 3,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.48) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,443.92). Also, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($15.39) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($30,779.36).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

