Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “
Shares of EGBN opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $63.84.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.
