Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $304.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

