East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.55 Million

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $480.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $486.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.10 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $426.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,537. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

