Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,475 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

