Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $153.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average of $161.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

