Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.44

Shares of Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.44 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 40.21 ($0.53). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 113,131 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.16) target price on shares of Eckoh in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.16) price target on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.72 million and a P/E ratio of 39.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.30.

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,620.85).

Eckoh Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

