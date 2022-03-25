ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Christopher Wilks Acquires 25,000 Shares

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider Christopher Wilks purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,659.29).

Christopher Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Wilks acquired 50,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($92,153.77).

Shares of EAH opened at GBX 165 ($2.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £111.74 million and a P/E ratio of 19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.57. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.33).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

