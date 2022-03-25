Ellevest Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 210.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics stock opened at $218.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.08 and its 200 day moving average is $225.81.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

