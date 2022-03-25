Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,648 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1,239.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,929,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,802,000 after buying an additional 236,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after purchasing an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,798,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNVR opened at $33.51 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 54,942 shares worth $1,607,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

