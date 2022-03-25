Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 284.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Flowserve Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.