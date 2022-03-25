Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

THRM opened at $69.54 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

