Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,382 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,009 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 316.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,648 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $65,933,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF opened at $36.40 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

