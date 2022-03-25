Ellevest Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72,661 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ASML by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $898.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $690.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $558.77 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $748.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.