Ellevest Inc. Has $294,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $738.28 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $762.08 and its 200-day moving average is $855.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.