Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,183 shares of company stock worth $3,502,785 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

