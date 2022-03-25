Ellevest Inc. Purchases 153 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of SITE opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average of $207.79. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

