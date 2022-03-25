Ellevest Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $465.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $478.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.78. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

