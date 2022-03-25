Ellevest Inc. Purchases 619 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 168.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Avnet by 8,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Avnet by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Avnet by 672.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 486,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

