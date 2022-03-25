Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

