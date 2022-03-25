Ellevest Inc. Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,765. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

