Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 110 ($1.45).

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

LON:ESP opened at GBX 88.98 ($1.17) on Thursday. Empiric Student Property has a one year low of GBX 78.10 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 103 ($1.36). The company has a market cap of £536.75 million and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.