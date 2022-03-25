Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,600.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1,830.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$980.53.

TSE EDV opened at C$31.64 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$24.03 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.22. The firm has a market cap of C$7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 28.25.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

