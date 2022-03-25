Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company.

TSE EDR traded down C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$6.13. 31,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.70. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.28 and a 52 week high of C$9.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 60.69.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

