Energean (LON:ENOG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,140 ($15.01) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 1,177.92 ($15.51) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18. Energean has a 12-month low of GBX 599.50 ($7.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,236 ($16.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 986.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 907.11.

In other news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.59), for a total transaction of £1,699,739.32 ($2,237,676.83).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

