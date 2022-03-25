Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

EPAC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. 18,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,286. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,071,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after purchasing an additional 238,398 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Enerpac Tool Group (Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.