Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s previous close.

ENFN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Get Enfusion alerts:

NYSE:ENFN opened at $15.22 on Friday. Enfusion has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $27,071,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.